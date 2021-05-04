DUP’s Newton concerned over Northern Ireland’s rising domestic abuse levels

In total, 31,848 domestic abuse incidents were recorded in Northern Ireland in 2020, a slight increase from the figure of 31,714 recorded in 2019 but still one of the highest 12-month periods recorded by the PSNI since 2004/05.

The number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by PSNI in 2020 was 19,000, up slightly from 18,049 in 2019.

Figures obtained by Mr Newton show 1,784 domestic abuse crimes were recorded by police within his East Belfast constituency alone in the last two years.

In the Belfast City council area, there were 8,283 domestic abuse incidents recorded in 2020, a slight decrease from the figure of 8,468 recorded in 2019. The number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by PSNI in Belfast in 2020 was 4,892, up slightly from 4,666 in 2019.

In the Belfast East constituency, the number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by PSNI in 2019/20 was 874, down slightly from 910 in 2018/19. Figures for the number domestic abuse incidents recorded are not available at this geographical level.

The data emerged following an Assembly question by Mr Newton to the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Mr Newton said: “Alongside the figures provided to me by the Justice Minister was confirmation that many domestic abuse incidents and crimes go unreported. The true figures will therefore be higher than even these shocking statistics reveal.

“Getting victims to engage with the criminal justice system can be difficult and this remains a significant issue in the recording of such crimes. Those suffering from abuse in the home need to understand that it is not their fault and be reassured that they can be protected from it.

“Many will be particularly concerned about protecting children present in the home, but we also know that these incidents can have a dramatic impact upon their wellbeing, creating anxiety, distress, depression as well as eating and sleeping problems.

“This is a problem which is occurs across our society in every walk of life and in every community. It is disappointing that within East Belfast there are no figures available for domestic abuse incidents. However for nearly 1,800 domestic abuse crimes to have taken place within one constituency in a two year period underscores just how serious this problem is.”

Mr Newton added: “We must give tackling domestic abuse the priority it deserves. The impact it has on individuals and families are devastating and it can lead to much longer lasting societal upheaval.”

Last month the Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland Jacqui Durkin criticised the delay in implementing recommendations to improve the handling of domestic violence and abuse cases.

An inspection report into how such cases were handled by the Northern Ireland justice system - entitled ‘No Excuse’ - was published in June 2019, but only one recommendation has been fully achieved.

A follow-up review was published in April 2021 and inspectors found that four recommendations were partly achieved, while another two have not been implemented whatsoever.

The report highlighted the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the delays. Ms Durkin expressed her disappointment at the pace of the progress in implementing an advocacy service to support victims, and the establishment of regional domestic violence and abuse courts.

She said: “While incidents of crime fell overall as people followed the Covid-19 ‘stay at home’ public health message, figures from 2019-20 and during the period of lockdown and restrictions from March until August 2020, showed a rise in domestic violence and abuse with PSNI officers called to respond to a domestic incident every 16 minutes.”