DUP's Paisley says Irish government 'all mouth, no trousers' over locator forms impasse

Ian Paisley has accused the Irish Government of being "all mouth and no trousers" because it has not shared travel locator documents with Northern Ireland.

The North Antrim MP insisted it was not plausible for the Republic to blame GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) constraints, adding the Irish Government needs to do more.

Under current north-south cooperation in handling the Covid pandemic, travellers arriving in Dublin are to provide details of where people are staying to Northern Ireland authorities.

This means anyone flying into Dublin from around the world has been able to travel to Northern Ireland unchecked since the start of the pandemic.

However, it has emerged that passengers arriving in the Republic without proof of a negative Covid-19 test will be held in quarantine for up to two weeks under plans agreed by the Irish Cabinet Committee on Covid-19. Although Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted the plans would "not be fully effective", and it would need to be in place for a year.

Ian Paisley told the Claire Byrne Show on Monday evening that the Irish Government was not backing up its rhetoric with action.

"People talk about an all-island Covid strategy...and even set up all-Ireland units , but when they don't even share travel locator forms between the two jurisdictions on this island, I think quite frankly those things are all mouth and no trousers."

His comments came after north-south covid co-operation was strained after Taoiseach Micheal Martin had said that his "understanding" that the authorities here were not testing for the new variant of Covid-19.

That claim was described as misleading by the Department of Health and First Minister on Monday said Mr Martin had since accepted Northern Ireland was testing for the new variant.

Mr Paisley added: "You can can easily pay lip service to those things... It's about GDPR. Really? That's the excuse it's all been about. I think the Irish Government has the responsibility to say that if really cares about it citizens, and really cares about on this island we are all safe, then share the locator forms.

"Stop messing about, stop making it an excuse".

Mr Paisley also insisted that the Executive has been asking for the forms since last March, and when asked if it was time for both governments "to take advantage of the fact we are an island", he stressed it was "too simplistic" an approach.

Using New Zealand, which is made up of two islands, "as an example", he said: "You can actually have a British Isles approach. we can actually share our experiences and use our power together as two nations.

"And that would be a far better way of approaching this... We are not going to close ourselves off from our nation's capital, or the other part of our country.

"That's just not going to happen... and I do believe we can control things around the border. And that surely would be in everybody's interest."

The DUP MP's comments come after Tanaiste Leo Varadkar stressed he would be against closing the border completely as a way of tackling covid.

Mr Varadkar told the programme: "We not one state on this island, but we are one country. People who live their on both sides of the border - cross-border workers, families."

He dismissed any suggestion of quarantine measure or mass testing being introduced for people travelling back and forth over the border."

"What I would like to see of course is an all-island approach. That's not possible because of the politics in the north between Sinn Fein and the DUP and so on."

He explained that if the Republic opted for strict quarantine measures for visitors, it would not work because of the border, given visitors coming to Northern Ireland from elsewhere. He also emphasised that such a measure to work effectively, it would need to be in place for a "year", putting Christmas with families and summer holidays "off the agenda".

He added that an "two-island approach" with the UK was very attractive, but stressed travel between Great Britain and the Republic wouldn't be allowed until cases were "very low".