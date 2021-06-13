DUP’s Poots hits out at ‘offensive’ Emmanuel Macron Northern Ireland jibe in protocol row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) greets French President Emmanuel Macron during the leaders' official welcome and photo at the G7 summit in Cornwall yesterday. Photo: PA

The DUP leader Edwin Poots has hit out at the “offensive” reported comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron towards Northern Ireland, during a G7 meeting with Boris Johnson.

The Sunday Times reported the French premier made the remark as part of a conversation with the Prime Minister during a discussion on the protocol.

During the meeting, Mr Johnson is believed to have asked the leader: “How would you like it if the French courts stopped you moving Toulouse sausages to Paris?”

Responding, Mr Macron is reported to have said it was not a good comparison “because Paris and Toulouse are part of the same country”.

Mr Poots revealed he has now written to the leader demanding a statement from the French administration “which recognises Northern Ireland’s constitutional status”.

Mr Poots added that he had “attached the Belfast Agreement with relevant section highlighted” in the letter to Mr Macron.

“It's five years since the referendum. Northern Ireland has been centre stage for most of that time yet the most powerful man in one of the most powerful EU countries still doesn’t realise that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. It’s incredible.,” said Mr Poots.

“Key leaders in the European Union clearly do not even understand the basics let alone the finer details.

“It is time for the government to stop talking about fixes to the protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to remove it.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Raab refused to “divulge the detail of what was disclosed” during the conversation, but said the implication and characterisation of Northern Ireland as “a separate country” is “wrong”.

“It is a failure to understand the facts. It is a failure to appreciate what speaking around Northern Ireland in those terms and approaching the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol in those terms does,” said Mr Raab.

“It causes damage to businesses from both communities in Northern Ireland it causes deep consternation. We wouldn't talk about Catalonia in Barcelona or Corsica in France in those ways.”

The post-Brexit trading agreement on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been the topic of much conversation at this weekend's G7 summit.

The UK is considering extending the current grace period without the consent of Brussels to ensure that sausages and mince can continue to reach Northern Ireland's shops.

In response, the EU has threatened to retaliate unless the UK imposes restrictions agreed as part of the Brexit deal signed by Mr Johnson.

“What we want now is a flexible approach that looks at all the provisions in the Northern Ireland Protocol not just those that protect the EU but those that protect free flow of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” added Mr Raab.

“The ball is in the EU’s court. The PM was very clear about it, we are willing to be flexible and pragmatic, but they must come back with the reciprocal good will to make that happen.

“What we want is a bit of respect from the other side. If the EU are willing to show that we can chart a course through.”