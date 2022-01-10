DUP’s ‘reckless political games’ are slammed

SDLP fury at latest threat to collapse Stormont from Donaldson after he welcomes Truss’s pledge on protocol

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon has said she is “frustrated and angry” at the continued threats to the stability of Stormont after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed a pledge from the Foreign Secretary to suspend parts of the post-Brexit deal if agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.

Talks are continuing between the UK and EU over the Irish Sea border, which is fiercely opposed by unionists.

The trading arrangement, agreed by the British Government with the EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the single market by allowing for checks on goods from Britain at local ports.

Liz Truss said she will suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic during talks on Thursday. But she said she is “willing” to invoke Article 16, which would suspend parts of the protocol, if a deal cannot be struck.

It comes after the DUP leader reiterated his threat to withdraw his ministers from the Executive if progress is not made on the protocol.

However, the SDLP deputy leader said people “have had enough of these reckless political games”.

“I am beyond frustrated and angry at the constant threats to the stability of government here. Whether it’s the DUP or it’s Sinn Fein, it’s not acceptable. We’ve all had enough,” she said.

“I’m demanding, as an Executive minister, that all of the DUP ministers get on with the jobs they are paid to do.

“We have only four months left of this mandate, a mandate in which three years was robbed from the public when Sinn Fein pulled Stormont down. The public cannot be stripped of power again.

“Politicians need to deliver what they promised.”

Sir Jeffrey is due to meet Ms Truss this week.

He tweeted: “She (Truss) is right that unionists do not consent to the protocol and we need the Government to follow through on their commitment to safeguard the Union and protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also welcomed Ms Truss’s comments as a “way forward in dealing with trade issues with the EU”.

“It is perfectly reasonable that goods from Great Britain which are destined to stay in Northern Ireland should not be subject to checks, and those goods destined for the EU market can be checked at our ports. We have already recommended legislation to make this workable as far back as 2019,” he said.

“It would go a long way to easing a difficult situation and should form the basis for constructive talks with Maros Sefcovic this coming week.

“Multiple engagements with businesses and business representative bodies see this as a pragmatic and sensible solution. Common sense is needed to de-escalate this issue.”

However, he was critical of Sir Jeffrey’s threats to withdraw his ministers from the Executive.

“Further engagement and negotiations are the way forward. We do not need threats to pull down the Stormont institutions in the middle of a pandemic, but instead we need sensible, clear thinking,” he said.

“Constructive engagement will always work better than megaphone diplomacy.”

TUV leader Jim Allister gave a more wary response, and said strong words need to be met with action.

“If Liz Truss means what she said in the Sunday Telegraph — namely ‘I will not sign up to anything... which still sees goods moving within our own country being subject to checks’ — then she must extract us from the EU’s single market for goods, customs code and VAT regime and end our subjection to EU laws and court. This is what is required to end all checks on inter-UK trade,” he said.

“My major problem with the Foreign Secretary’s words is that they jar with what her Government has been arguing for months in response to the judicial review challenge.

“HMG has defended the very arrangements she now disavows and in doing so has blithely and approvingly spoken of the protocol subjugating the Acts of Union. So, if HMG now accepts the folly of the protocol... then get on with its demolition.

“Strong words are fine, but they need to be matched by actions. Empty rhetoric, like empty threats from some in unionism, only buy more time for the Union-dismantling protocol to bed in further.”