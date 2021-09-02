DUP’s Sammy Wilson calls on PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne to resign ‘in disgrace’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had previously stopped short of calling on Simon Byrne to go

Pacemaker Press Belfast 02-09-2021: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pictured with Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Paula Bradley and Gregory Campbell after his meeting with the PSNI's Chief Constable Simon Byrne at Police Headquarters in Belfast.

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson has gone further than his party leader on Thursday evening, after calling for the PSNI chief constable to resign.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Wilson said Mr Byrne has “lost all credibility”.

"He has caused hurt to the families of those officers killed in the line of duty. He is intent on creating all Ireland policing structures without political or community consent. He should resign in disgrace,” the east Antrim MP wrote on social media.

It marks a departure from earlier remarks from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who stopped short of calling on Mr Byrne to go.

Mr Donaldson met Mr Byrne on Thursday afternoon after a meeting of the policing board prompted by unionist backlash to recommendations contained in a controversial policing review.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the leader said his party have “made their position clear” and said Mr Byrne should “reflect” on what they called “a drastic loss of confidence in policing”.

However, Mr Donaldson did not reveal during questions by the media whether he was asking the chief constable to resign from his position.

On Wednesday, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons did call for the chief constable to resign.

Following the meeting with the party, Mr Byrne issued a statement in which he said he reaffirmed his “commitment to listening to unionist community concerns and rebuilding confidence”.

The anger among unionist parties comes after a major review into policing in south Armagh recommended the police station in Crossmaglen should close within five years.

Among the 50 recommendations in the report, it also recommended “exploring” the relocation of police memorials in stations within south Armagh.

Ahead of the meeting, however, Mr Byrne said there would be no “removal” of memorials to murdered officers "from any operational stations."

Mr Donaldson said: “In relation to this report we believe there are elements of this report that are simply unacceptable.

“This is the latest in a series of events and incidents that have occurred that in our view have seriously undermined confidence, mainly in the unionist community it has to be said.

“That is not a sustainable position. We have made that clear to the chief constable. We can’t continue like this.

“We made clear to the chief constable that we do not have confidence in the decisions that have been made by the senior management team of the police. You cannot go forward on the basis of such a loss of confidence.

“It is a matter for the chief constable and the policing board of course. It is the policing board who are responsible for employing the chief constable.

“We want urgently to hear from the senior leadership of the police how they are going to address the loss of confidence and what that means for the chief constable.”

TUV Londonderry representative Jordan Armstrong responded to Mr Donaldson’s remarks by accusing the DUP of being “all over the place on policing”.

“Yesterday the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said that the chief constable should resign. When asked about it Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he spoke for the party,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Today the DUP leader is clearly not calling for the chief constable’s resignation.

“While the DUP are all over the place my party is clear. TUV was clear after the Bobby Storey funeral. We were clear yesterday. We are clear today.

“The chief constable’s position is utterly untenable. Mr Byrne couldn't endorse a report which could have been written by Sinn Fein quick enough.

“He is incapable of regaining the confidence of the Unionist community and that should be the united position of all Unionist parties. Those who fail to stand on this issue are badly out of touch with the grassroots.”