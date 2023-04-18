DUP’s Sammy Wilson congratulates Larne FC in the House of Commons

The East Antrim MP used an Early Day Motion to congratulate the side on their recent Premiership title.

The club won the first ever title in their 134-year history after beating Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview on Friday night and Mr Wilson used an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons to congratulate the club on their achievement.

Early Day Motions (EDMs) are used in the Commons to put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns

Mr Wilson said the success was a great source of ‘civic pride’ for the people of Larne.

"This House congratulates Larne FC on its amazing achievement of moving from the bottom of the second tier to becoming NIFL Premiership Champions in 2022/23,” he said.

"[The House] notes that this is the first time in the club’s 134 year history that they have become champions; building on their successive victories in the County Antrim Shield.

"[The House] observes the civic pride which the club’s successes have generated in the town of Larne; welcomes the way in which sport has transformed the town through the sporting academy for young players.

"[The House] thanks Kenny Bruce MBE who wanted to give something back to the town where he grew up by investing resources and financing improvements at the club.”

The club’s win marks the first time in 21 years the trophy has left Belfast — Portadown were the last provincial side to lift it back in 2002.