DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says progress on NI Protocol issues could be made in weeks – but warns against ‘half-baked deal’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said progress on issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol could be made “in the next two to three weeks”.

However, the DUP leader said there were still “significant issues”, warning the Prime Minister must not serve up a "half-baked" deal to resolve the impasse.

He was speaking during a GB News interview on Sunday with former First Minister Arlene Foster.

Sir Jeffrey tried to downplay speculation that London and Brussels were on the cusp of striking a deal to end the stand-off over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“I think that there’s been a lot of talk about improvements in the mood music but any of the conversations I’ve had with senior government ministers suggest that there’s still quite a gap to close on some very significant issues related to the NI Protocol before an agreement can be reached,” he said.

“It could be that in the next two to three weeks progress will be made on those major issues, but that remains to be seen,” he added.

Sir Jeffrey also spoke of his disappointment that progress on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill had been paused.

The legislation would have allowed ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

According to reports, figures in London and those in the European trading bloc say a deal can be done by February to stop any rows disrupting preparations for April’s commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is believed a potential visit by US President Joe Biden could hinge on a deal over the protocol and the restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

“I certainly think that the Protocol Bill gave the government significant leverage - as does, in fact, the approaching anniversary of the Belfast agreement,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“Good Friday 1998, 25 years on and here we are. None of the political institutions established under that agreement are functioning properly.”

It has now been almost a year since Northern Ireland had a functioning executive. Former First Minister Paul Givan stepped down in February 2022 due to the party’s issues with the Protocol.

Read more DUP warns PM against serving up ‘half-baked’ deal on NI Protocol

Sir Jeffrey said the lack of a functioning Executive was “down to the harm caused to the Northern Ireland economy and to political stability in Northern Ireland, without a single unionist supporting the Protocol elected to the assembly in the elections last year in May.”

At last year’s Assembly elections, Sinn Fein became the largest party in Stormont for the first time in its history.

“There is not a sustainable basis at the moment for the cross-community support required to re-establish those political institutions,” he said.

“The government has that leverage, but it is I think regrettable that they’ve been unable to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill,” he said.

“I’ve said to the Prime Minister in the event that an agreement is not reached with the EU, then they need to press on and the government need to make good the commitments they have given to the people of Northern Ireland to resolve this issue.”