DUP’s support up, but backing for Sinn Fein also on rise as SDLP slumps

Alliance’s Naomi Long still most popular local party leader

DUP support is rising with unionist voters endorsing its hardline protocol stance, but Sinn Fein still retains a six point lead as the largest party.

A LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph shows the DUP on 24%, up three points since May’s Assembly election.

With Sir Jeffrey Donaldson refusing to enter a new Executive until the Protocol Bill progresses further through Parliament, republican support is also growing.

On 30%, Michelle O’Neill’s party is up one point as the SDLP vote crumbles further.

Alliance has firmly established itself as the third largest party. On 16%, it’s up two points on its impressive May performance.

The Ulster Unionists remain unchanged on 11%, but Colum Eastwood will be concerned support for the SDLP is seriously slipping. On just 7%, the party is down two points from May.

If that result was repeated in next year’s council election, it would spell disaster for the SDLP.

The DUP’s hardening protocol position has seen it win back support from the TUV. On 6%, Jim Allister’s party is down two points from May.

Support for the Green Party remains unchanged on 2%. People Before Profit is also static on 1%.

Aontu failed to have any MLAs elected, but is up one point to 2%.

Some 3,384 people took part in the online poll conducted from August 12-15. The sample was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

The survey found Mr Donaldson is the most unpopular local party leader by a considerable margin.

Some 64% think he is doing a bad or awful job, although that is a 10-point improvement on his previous rating.

Unionists voters view him more negatively than Doug Beattie and Mr Allister. Around 39% of them believe he is performing poorly compared to 37% for the UUP and 25% for the TUV leader.

Nationalist, as well as Alliance and Green voters, view Donaldson very negatively.

Some 94% of nationalists think he’s doing a bad or awful job, with 86% saying likewise of Mr Allister, but only 32% passing the same judgment on Mr Beattie.

And 88% of Alliance and Green voters believe he’s performing poorly — 75% say the same of Mr Allister but only 25% look upon Mr Beattie in the same light.

The UUP leader continues to have positive ratings across the political spectrum.

Naomi Long is the most popular local party leader.

Some 46% of people think she is doing a good or great job.

In second place is Ms O’Neill (40%), followed by Mr Eastwood and Mr Beattie (34%), with Mr Allister fifth (31%) and Mr Donaldson sixth (27%).

But the Alliance leader strongly divides opinion along political lines.

While just 10% of nationalist, Alliance and Green voters think she’s doing a bad or awful job, 58% of unionists view her negatively.

Ms O’Neill’s ratings are up three points on her previous score and she outpolls Mr Eastwood with nationalist voters.

Just eight per cent of nationalists say she is doing a bad or awful job, but 22% believe the SDLP leader is.

Both Ms O’Neill and Mr Eastwood are more popular with Alliance and Green voters than any of the three unionist leaders.

Just 16% view negatively the SDLP leader and 24% the Sinn Fein deputy president.

But all our local political leaders are more popular than the outgoing Prime Minister and the Secretary of State.

Just 12% of voters think Boris Johnson is doing a good or great, job and only 4% say the same for Shailesh Vara.

Some 76% believe the Prime Minister is doing a bad or awful job, and 51% view the Secretary of State as performing poorly.

However, Mr Vara was only appointed last month, and 45% of voters are unsure of how to rate him or haven’t formed an opinion.