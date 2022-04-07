DUP’s Trevor Clarke says sending PSNI safety equipment to Ukraine shows ‘UK commitment to democracy’

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

DUP politician Trevor Clarke has said the PSNI’s decision to send safety equipment to Ukraine “demonstrates the UK’s commitment to the cause of democracy abroad as well as at home”.

While aid has been sent to Ukraine from around the world, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said on Wednesday that the PSNI will send 300 ballistic vests and 50 ballistic helmets to the country.

Mr Clarke said the move is “extremely positive” and “a modest but practical demonstration of our support for the people of Ukraine as they continue to grapple with the wanton aggression displayed by Putin’s force”.

“Supplying protective equipment that would otherwise be disposed of here in Northern Ireland is a common-sense decision,” added the South Antrim Assembly candidate.

“The role played by the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) in ensuring the response to the needs of the Ukrainian defenders is joined-up across all four regions again demonstrates United Kingdom's commitment to the cause of democracy abroad as well as at home.”

It is understood the supplies are surplus to current requirements and were being held for disposal.

In a statement the PSNI said that they, along with other UK police services, are "preparing to dispatch a range of non-lethal protective equipment in response to a request from the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) who are co-ordinating the current support effort".

It added: "This equipment includes surplus body armour and ballistic helmets."

Mr Wilson welcomed the move, saying he is deeply grateful to the PSNI.

"I hope that this will help to give protection to those who, while engaged in humanitarian activities in Ukraine, have been shot down by Russian troops," he tweeted.

Ukraine has been under attack by Vladimir Putin's regime since February.

In recent days there has been international condemnation of reported atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha and towns around the capital Kyiv, which have been recaptured by the Ukrainians.