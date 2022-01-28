DUP’s Wells deselected in South Down – as Poots considered for constituency

DUP MLA Jim Wells has been deselected as a candidate for South Down in the upcoming Assembly election, the BBC has reported.

In a further twist, Edwin Poots, who had a bout as party leader in 2021, is expected to leave the Lagan Valley constituency where he has been in situ for 24 years - and instead run in South Down. Another name will also be considered by party officers on Friday night.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, currently a Westminster MP, is expected to run as a candidate in Lagan Valley in the election on May 5.

Another name in the frame for the DUP to run in that five-seater constituency is Paul Givan, whose profile has recently been raised in his role as First Minister.

As late as November, Mr Wells said in a social media post he was going to be putting his name forward to stand in the next Stormont Assembly election.

But when asked by the Belfast Telegraph, a party spokesperson did not confirm this to be the case.

Mr Wells had the whip withdrawn from him by the DUP back in 2018 over criticism he directed towards the then-party leadership.

Mr Wells is the DUP's longest-serving Stormont politician. He has been a party member for 44 years and an MLA for a total of 27 years. He also served as a councillor for 17 years.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.