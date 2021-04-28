DUP’s Wilson and Campbell refused to sign Foster no-confidence letter: reports

Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell did not sign a letter of no-confidence in Arlene Foster, according to reports. Picture: Stock image

DUP MPs Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell are thought to have refused to sign a letter of no-confidence in party leader Arlene Foster.

The BBC’s Stephen Nolan programme reported the two MPs did not sign the letter circulated among DUP MPs and Assembly members and which is believed to have majority support in the region of 80% for a change in leadership. It also targets the party’s deputy leader Lord Dodds.

It’s believed 22 of the party's 27 MLAs and four MPs have so far signed the letter.

Meanwhile, it’s understood a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting on agriculture is not going ahead after DUP minister Edwin Poots indicated he would not be taking part. He was due to chair the meeting.

It’s thought the issues caused by the NI Protocol, which imposed a border down the Irish Sea, put pressure on Arlene Foster, while recent changes to abortion laws and a commitment to an Irish language act have caused concerns among DUP officials ahead of next year’s Assembly election.

Former DUP special adviser Timothy Cairns said Mrs Foster will be the "greatest political survivor in the history of UK politics" if she sees through a leadership contest.

He told the BBC Radio Four Today programme there "has to be" a contest within the next 10 days.

He said: "I think if she sees this one through she'll be the greatest political survivor in the history of UK politics.

"I don't see how she sees this through. I think we're now at 22 MLAs, we're now at four MPs, who've signed this letter to the party chairman asking that a leadership election takes place."

He added: "I think whatever happens, whether she tries to cling on, whether she resigns, there has to be a leadership contest sometime within the next seven to 10 days."

It has also been reported party officials, chief executive Timothy Johnston and communications chief John Robinson are safe in their positions as employees of the party.

Speaking to the BBC, TUV leader Jim Allister said the lack of alternative to Arlene Foster among DUP politicians allowed her to survive as leader until now.

“There has never been an eminent and obvious alternative,” he said. “The lack of an alternative saved her in many ways.”

Mrs Foster was elected as the first female leader of the DUP in December 2015, taking over from Peter Robinson. She was the only candidate.

As news of a threat to her leadership broke on Tuesday, Mrs Foster played down suggestions she was at risk.

She said stories on leadership "come up from time to time".

"So we'll just deal with it and move on because I've bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities," she said.

Mrs Foster posted a biblical verse from the Book of Psalms on her private Facebook page on Tuesday evening: "It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure".