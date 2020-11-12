DVA should have predicted MoT lift faults that led to almost £3m in lost revenue, says report

Most of the lifts at MoT centres were found to have cracks

Problems with test lifts that led to Northern Ireland MoTs being cancelled earlier this year should have been predicted by the DVA, a new report has said.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) has revealed the suspension of tests due to faults identified in MoT centre scissor lifts resulted in lost revenue of £2.95m between January and March this year.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said that in addition costs of in the region of £980,000, including £702,368 in compensation for cancelled tests, and other expenses, were incurred.

In January, the DVA announced that most vehicle testing services were to be suspended for safety reasons, following the identification of faults in the lifts.

In response to these safety issues, the Minister for Infrastructure commissioned two independent reviews.

The first was a short review by independent engineers exploring the steps needed to return the MoT centres to full service operation.

It concluded that the defects were a result of fatigue and that the lifts had exceeded their design load cycles.

The second review was conducted by the Northern Ireland Civil Service Group Audit Service and focussed on the timeline of events which led to all lifts being taken out of operation.

It confirmed that a maintenance schedule had been in place and noted that a survey of all existing vehicle testing equipment had been carried out in 2018.

The survey showed that the lifts, while showing signs of wear and tear, were generally in good condition.

However, the report also found that the DVA had not determined the projected absolute life end for the lifts.

Overall, the DVA has made a loss of £2.1m for 2019-20 year — compared with a surplus of £5.5 million in the previous year.

The NIAO report also stressed that the Covid-19 crisis has had a major impact on its current financial position, and while services have been resumed, it is unlikely that there will be a full resumption of all services during 2020-21.

Mr Donnelly said: “The suspension of MoT tests due to the faults in the lifts caused significant disruption to the public and substantial loss of income for the DVA. I am aware that similar and unforeseen problems with the same make and model of lift were experienced in other countries.

“I am, nonetheless, surprised that the DVA had not projected the end life of the lifts and did not have a replacement plan in place. The substantial reserves built up by the DVA over the years allowed it to finance replacement equipment. However, it is important that lessons must be learned from this and I will continue to closely monitor the DVA’s implementation of its action plan.”