Dysfunctional Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to appoint third senior chief in as many months

Northern Ireland's most dysfunctional council is seeking to appoint a third senior manager in as many months.

The appointment of an interim director of corporate services at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was discussed at a meeting on Monday. The salary for the post has been listed as between £84,922 and £90,161.

In June, the council appointed interim chief executive Valerie Watts and interim operations director Mark Smith.

The previous interim chief executive, Mark Parkinson, was appointed on February 21 but left the position after less than a fortnight. Previously, he held the position of deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Chief executive Anne Donaghy has been absent due to illness since last September.

Operations director Philip Thompson has also been on sick leave. The absence of Mr Thompson and Mr Parkinson was announced at the March meeting of the council.

The temporary chief executive’s salary was listed at between £107,255 and £116,221 per annum. The appointment was to be made on a contract basis with the role to be based at The Braid in Ballymena.

Ms Watts is a former chief executive of the Health and Social Care Board. Previously, she was chief executive of Aberdeen City Council and chief executive of Derry City Council.

The operations director’s salary is recorded in the TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List for 2022 as £87,500.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with trade union representatives, a staff survey is to be progressed “as a matter of urgency” to Mid and East Antrim council staff and agency workers.

It has already been agreed that a working group would be established to “design and implement” a survey.

The interim chief executive was also asked to consider a “long-term mechanism for staff to feed into the organisation”.

Ms Watts was also asked to take on board the issue of long-term agency workers “being given parity and put onto council contracts”.