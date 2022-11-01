E10 petrol rolls out across Northern Ireland: What is the greener fuel and will it cost more?

From November 1, 2022, motorists across Northern Ireland will start to see the standard petrol grade become E10

A less-polluting type of petrol is now being rolled out in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing the region into line with the rest of the UK.

E10 petrol will now begin to become the standard 95 octane petrol in Northern Ireland, following its introduction in Great Britain last year.

The change in fuel applies to petrol only. Diesel fuel will not be changing.

Almost all (95%) petrol-powered vehicles on the road today can use E10 petrol. If you’re not sure whether your car is compatible, check here.

If your petrol vehicle or equipment is not compatible with E10 fuel, you will still be able to use E5, currently the standard, by purchasing the ‘super’ grade (97+ octane) petrol from most filling stations.

Read more E10: Rollout of less polluting petrol gets underway in NI

Petrol pumps will clearly label petrol as either E10 or E5.

What is E10 fuel?

E10 petrol contains up to 10% renewable ethanol, which will help to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions associated with petrol vehicles and tackle climate change.

Petrol in the UK currently contains up to 5% renewable ethanol (known as E5).

E10 petrol is already widely used around the world, including across Europe, the US and in Australia.

It has also been the reference fuel against which new cars are tested for emissions and performance since 2016.

Is it better for the environment?

CO2 is one of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change and the main benefit of E10 petrol is that it reduces overall levels of CO2-based vehicle emissions.

By blending petrol with up to 10% renewable ethanol, less fossil fuel is needed, helping us reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change targets.

The UK Government said the introduction of E10 petrol at UK forecourts could cut transport CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year — the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, or all the cars in North Yorkshire.

However, there were around 32.7m passenger cars in operation in the UK in 2020, so it had been argued that the benefits will be negligible.

Will E10 petrol cost more at the pumps?

The Government initially claimed that the introduction of E10 would not impact petrol prices.

It said E10 is around 1% less fuel-efficient, which means motorists may have to fill up more often.

A Go Compare report from earlier this year said E10 is less efficient than E5 (by 2.3%), meaning consumers have to put more in their engines to go the same number of miles.

As E10 doesn’t come at a reduced cost, customers are having to pay more to fuel their vehicles.

However, the rapid rise in petrol prices in recent times means that the true cost is even more than this.

"In fact, with the increased prices taken into account, the lowered efficiency of E10 fuel will cost motorists more equating to hundreds of pounds per driver.

“Last year, drivers put an average of £866.35 worth of E5 in their tanks, but to drive the same number of miles this year on E10, they will have to spend £1,168.39.

"This represents a staggering increase of £302.04 per year, owing in part to the new standard fuel being less efficient,” the Go Compare report added.

Is my car E10 compatible?

Around 95% of petrol-powered vehicles on the road are compatible with E10 petrol and this figure is increasing all the time.

All new cars manufactured since 2011 are compatible with E10 petrol and most cars and motorcycles manufactured since the late 1990s are also approved by manufacturers to use E10.

The following vehicles, however, may not be compatible with E10 petrol: classic, cherished and older vehicles; some specific models, particularly those from the early 2000s; some mopeds, particularly those with an engine size of 50cc or under.

Is it available in Northern Ireland?

E10 is the standard-grade petrol available at almost all petrol stations across England, Scotland and Wales.

From Tuesday, motorists across Northern Ireland will start to see the standard petrol grade become E10.

Petrol stations that offer two grades of petrol will stock E10 (95 octane) and E5 (97+ octane) petrol.

E5 (97+ octane petrol with no more than 5% renewable ethanol), however, will remain available at filling stations that sell two grades of petrol.

Some rural, remote or very small filling stations may sell only either E5 or E10 petrol as standard.

At the filling station

At the petrol station, a circular ‘E10’ or ‘E5’ label will be clearly visible on both the petrol dispenser and nozzle, making it easy for you to identify the correct petrol to use.

The ‘E10’ and ‘E5’ labels look like this: