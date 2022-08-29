E10: Rollout of less polluting petrol gets underway in NI

Government sources fear we may soon be in for more price rises at the pumps. Photo: Alamy

The rollout of E10, which is petrol blended with up to 10% renewable ethanol to reduce carbon emissions, gets underway in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Petrol car drivers have been advised to check whether their vehicles are compatible with the less polluting type of petrol, the rollout of which will bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

E10 contains up to 10% ethanol, which is a renewable ingredient which the government said will produce less carbon. E10 petrol was introduced in Great Britain in September 2021.

Ethanol is a biofuel made from renewable agricultural feedstocks - including soybeans, sunflowers, certain types of trees and other crops.

Ninety five percent of cars which use petrol are compatible with the new greener fuel but if unsure, drivers can check using an online t oo l.

It's thought the use of ethanol could contribute to cutting the UK's emissions from transport by up to 750,000 tonnes a year.

But research has raised doubts on whether the use of E10 is as efficient as pure petrol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said the government was committed to supporting the growth of green energy across the UK.

"The government is committed to supporting the growth of green energy across the UK and the introduction of E10 petrol will help reduce emissions of carbon dioxide on Northern Ireland roads.

The decarbonisation of transport methods has an important part to play in achieving the UK’s net zero goals as well as creating opportunities for growth in our economy."

The Republic of Ireland has also planned to introduce E10 petrol by 2023, subject to legislation.