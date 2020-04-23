Eamonn Holmes among stars backing Wilsons virtual charity auction

Northern Ireland stars have lent their support to an online 'Bid For Kindness' charity auction led by family-owned Wilsons Auctions.

The Bid For Kindness initiative will see bidders tune in live from the comfort and safety of their homes to place charity bids on a wide range of lots put forward by celebrities, sporting superstars, and charitable donors to raise valuable funds for their charities of choice.

The inaugural live virtual auction is scheduled to be broadcast in real time over the internet across mobiles, tablets and laptops on Friday, May 1 at 7pm.

British and Irish charities benefitting from this unique charity auction include The NHS Foundation, NSPCC, Marie Curie, Mencap Northern Ireland, Cancer Fund for Children, Northern Ireland Hospice, Mary Peters Trust, Marie Keating Foundation and The Irish Guards Benevolent Fund.

All proceeds of the funds raised by lots within the auction will be donated directly to the charities involved.

Speaking about their endeavour to support as many charities across the UK and Ireland as possible, Rebecca Wilson, Director and Auctioneer, said: “We as a company just wanted to try and support in some way people in need through this terrible time. We realised that all charities would be greatly affected by what is happening with the global pandemic and we felt that by holding this charity auction it would help bring in much needed funds.

'We are delighted with the support that has been offered and donations being given and we hope people will give ‘A Bid For Kindness’ and buy one or more of these exciting lots.”

The diverse range of lots scheduled to hit the virtual auction block includes signed sporting memorabilia from the worlds of football, boxing, golf and rugby as well as food and wine experiences, opportunities to receive virtual greetings from key sporting personalities and celebrities and custom pieces of artwork, among other lots.

The Bid For Kindness auction has already received considerable celebrity buzz across the UK and Ireland, with support from well-known charity supporters including Tommy Bowe, Packy Lee and Eamonn Holmes, among others.

In a video posted on the Wilsons Auctions Instagram page, This Morning presenter Holmes said, “This awful virus has effected our lives in so many ways, and it’s also effected the ability of so many charities to be able to raise funds and do the work that they do.

"That’s why taking part in this auction is so important and so valued. Bidding early, bidding often, and bidding the most you can, will help so many other people.”

Potential bidders and families wanting to witness the live bidding action are encouraged to visit the Wilsons Auctions website to browse the full listings of the inaugural Bid For Kindness auction.

Bidders can then register in advance for live online bidding and tune in live on auction night as prized items hit the charity auction block.

Auction organisers have also appealed to charities across the UK and Ireland to contact the Wilsons Auctions team if they feel they could benefit from getting involved in A Bid For Kindness.

Members of the public and potential donors are also encouraged to put forward their own contributions to benefit their charities of choice for future sales. Please email abidforkindness@wilsonsauctions.com.

For more information on key lots follow Wilsons Auctions on social media or visit www.wilsonsauctions.com for online listings.