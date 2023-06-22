Eamonn Holmes and Arlene Foster check out the form at Royal Ascot

Isabel Webster, Eamonn Holmes and Arlene Foster attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse

Eamonn Holmes and Dame Arlene Foster attended day two of Royal Ascot yesterday as the King and Queen’s horses finished out of places in their races.

Sharing a photo with his GB News Breakfast co-host Isabel Webster, Holmes tweeted: “Giddy up. Good day at the races. #RoyalAscot”

Former First Minister Dame Arlene was wearing a blue floral dress with a white background and blue jumper to match her blue feathered hat.

Holmes was wearing a traditional three piece suit and top hat for the day at the races with GB News colleagues.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen were hoping for better luck at Royal Ascot when their runners took to the famous racecourse.

Charles and Camilla arrived at the Berkshire meet for the second day running.

The couple have carried on the late Queen’s tradition of supporting Royal Ascot and were joined by members of the royal family and close friends during the traditional carriage procession.

Among the guests were West End musical composer Lord Lloyd Webber and his wife Lady Lloyd Webber, while the racing world was represented by Sir Michael Stoute, who trained for the late Queen, and his contemporary William Haggas and his wife Maureen.

Lady Sarah Keswick, one of Camilla’s oldest friends, who is said to have known the King and Queen when they were romantically linked in the early 1970s, was in a carriage alongside Lord Soames, a former equerry to Charles who has remained a confidant.

Zara and Mike Tindall were enjoying a second successive day at the races while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were making their first appearance.

Charles and Camilla’s two runners — Reach For the Moon and Circle Of Fire — finished out of the places.

In the Royal Hunt Cup, Frankie Dettori took the reins of Reach for the Moon, while Circle of Fire was ridden by Richard Kingscote in the Queen’s Vase.