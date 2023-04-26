Eamonn Holmes’ comments about Harry and Meghan spark row on GB News

Eamonn Holmes at Crumlin Road Jail. Photo by Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

A row erupted on GB News today after Eamonn Holmes claimed Prince Harry and his Meghan are enjoying too much media coverage.

His co-host Isabel Webster disagreed with his comments, arguing that Meghan looked “great”.

Mr Holmes held up a copy of the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on its front page as they attended a basketball game in the US.

Holmes said: "Here is the gruesome twosome, they are at a basketball game, as you would, because we are all hooked on basketball aren't we?

"There they are, and the thing is, when you see the other pictures everybody around them eats, everyone is just eating, they have food in their hands.

"But she can sniff a camera lens out from, you know three miles."

Isabel countered his comments, saying: "She looks great."

Guest Scarlette MccGwire also disagreed with his comments, adding that it was “just a photo.”

Isabel said that while she wasn’t a “Meghan fan”, she saw no harm in the photos and that Meghan looked “hot”.

The Belfast-born presenter then accused his co-host of being superficial and asked: "So as long as she looks ok?

"That is what you are saying, that's because you're superficial.

"You're superficial. If she was an ugly person, if she was an ugly person you wouldn't be praising her."

Co-host Isabel argued that he was twisting her words, and said: "That is not what I said, Eamonn Holmes."

Guest Scarlette argued that they were on the front page of The Telegraph because there is a lot of public interest in the famous couple.

She said: "No but why is it on the front page of The Telegraph, it doesn't have to be? You accuse them of playing the game, we play the game.

"We have stories about the coronation, 4,000 stories are about whether Harry and Meghan are going to be there, I mean are we interested in the coronation or are we interested in Harry and Meghan?

“The media love Harry and Meghan and they love being rude about them."

Eamonn then interjected and stopped the conversation.

The coronation, during which Charles will be officially crowned King, is due to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in central London.

His son, the Duke of Sussex, has said he will be taking part, but the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the US and miss Charles’s big day.