Eamonn Holmes embraces inner ‘80s disco dancer’ during spinal decompression

Eamonn Holmes has shared another health update with fans as he underwent a spine and neck stretching procedure.

Earlier this year, the GB News Breakfast anchor revealed he was learning to walk again after spinal surgery.

His suffered a setback while in recovery when he fell down a staircase and required further surgery.

Now, looking on the bright side the broadcaster poked fun at his appearance as he shared a snap tied to a spinal decompression table.

Eamonn had straps holding down his shoulders and one around his head, which he joked resembled a retro sweat band.

He captioned the snap: “I look like an 80's Disco dancer .... but actually on a rack having my neck and back stretched. Spine decompression.”

His wife Ruth Langford commented: “Ouch! I like the 80’s vibe though!”

It comes after Eamonn admitted he's “not good” as he gave a worrying health update during his first GB News show back after a summer break.

In a chat with guest Tim Franklin, who is running around the world, the TV presenter revealed he is struggling to cope after last September’s spinal surgery.

As Tim detailed his own health issues and back problems, Eamonn admitted he “hadn't recovered” from his own, saying: “I can't run, I can't walk, I can't do anything except watch TV and eat.”

He explained: “I just got problems last year in my back, which I haven't recovered from. It's not good, it's not a good recipe I have to say.”

In spring 2021, the star first started experiencing severe back pain, which came out of nowhere, and left him reliant on a walking stick.

He eventually discovered it was three slipped discs that affected the movement of his right leg.

In December 2021, Eamonn shared struggles with his“trapped sciatic nerve” had an impact on his family who had to help him with everyday tasks.

He admitted: “It's been a difficult year. For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too...”