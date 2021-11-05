Eamonn Holmes makes first public appearance at Belfast film premiere after contracting Covid

TV star Eamonn Holmes has made his first public appearance since revealing last month he had contracted Covid-19.

The This Morning host attended the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on Thursday evening, describing himself as “emotional” at getting a first glimpse of the film based in his home city.

In a tweet alongside a photo showing the inside of the Waterfront, Eamonn wrote: “Ken Branagh was very emotional at his Premier [sic] tonight.

“He and I are similar age and both grew up in North Belfast. I was emotional too.

“His Belfast was my #Belfast. Sometimes you have to look back to realise how far forward we have come. May we continue to do so.”

Fans were happy to see the 61-year-old back in public after announcing he had contracted the virus in a Twitter post last month.

At the time, the 61-year-old told his 1m followers: “Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.”

The news of the presenter having contracted the virus led to an outpouring of sympathy from friends and fans, including Radio presenter Stephen Nolan who wrote: “Get well soon,”

Mr Holmes was pictured on the red carpet premiere on Thursday smiling for photographs in a stylish navy blue suit while also sporting his walking stick.

The presenter has previously spoken out about his challenges with crippling back pain caused by slipped discs and a trapped nerve.

The Belfast man has spoken about the chronic pain and sleep problems he has faced over the last year following the injury to his back.

“Hydrotherapy, podiatry, exercise, physiotherapy and steroid injections have all been enlisted in my battle against slipped discs and a crushed sciatic nerve,” he said in July.

“In short, I’ve thrown the kitchen sink at this surprise injury.”

He said a visit to a Fermanagh physio during the summer had proven to be a great help in alleviating his pain.

He added: "I have two dislocated discs and have very little power in my right leg but I was working in Enniskillen last week and I came across an amazing physio and he has done fantastic work for me. He's put a smile on my face."

Mr Holmes has been back on local screens in recent weeks fronting the BBC Northern Ireland cooking show Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins.