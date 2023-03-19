Eamonn Holmes: Not a day passes when I don’t hear my late mother’s voice

Eamonn Holmes paid a touching tribute to his late mum as he marked his first Mother’s Day without her.

The Belfast-born GB news presenter said not a day passes when he doesn’t hear her voice.

In an emotional article, he admitted that he has dreaded this date since his mum Josie died last November. She passed away aged 93, following a long illness.

“Today I face the day I never wanted to face. It’s Mother’s Day, and for the first time in my life I don’t have a mother. Well, not a living one,” the broadcaster penned in an article for the Sunday Express.

“I can’t give that love anymore and it’s another anniversary I have to deal with. Her birthday’s been and gone, so has Christmas, Easter is yet to come, and Mother’s Day is today.

“In my heart she will never really be gone. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear her voice,” he added.

The broadcaster reflected candidly on the memory of his late mum, crediting her “high standards” for keeping his feet on the ground throughout his showbiz career.

“Josie was very special to me. Her standards were high and her tolerance of ‘bull’ very low. She called it as she saw it and she never had time for pretentiousness- a great leveller in my showbiz life” Eamonn said.

The 63-year-old stated that it was “the greatest sorrow of my life”, that he couldn’t attend his mother’s funeral as he was recovering from back surgery and suffering from prolonged health issues.

Josie’s funeral took place in St. Patrick’s Church in Belfast, and Eamonn was grateful for the technology that allowed him to attend virtually via a video link.

The presenter wrote fondly about his late mother’s “underlying sarcastic humour”, a quality he suggested that he inherited from her.

He also showed great appreciation for his beloved mum, praising her ability to keep her sons “in line” as they were growing up.

“She passed the test on every front. She had five boys and kept us all in line whilst also protecting us from the Troubles. This was not easy for a mummy to do.”

Eamonn also took to social media yesterday to share a video of his late mother, reading an interview he gave to the Belfast Telegraph, in which he described his love for her.

“This is my first year without a Mother on Mother’s day. But I did an interview last year and I said how much I loved her. How glad I am that I did. As you can see, she seemed pretty happy,” he said on Saturday.

“If you still have a mum, give her a hug from me and don’t forget her tomorrow,” he captioned the video posted on his social media account.

The TV presenter posted a health update to his Instagram account earlier in the week, as he was pictured wearing a harness to support him in attempting to walk again.

He informed his followers: “Learning to walk with purpose today. Gosh I’m trying so hard. The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well”.