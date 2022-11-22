Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to ‘best mum’ Josie, despite being unable to attend Belfast funeral

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 Alban Maginness at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 John Linehan at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Eamonn Holmes has told mourners he had “the best” mum in the world, despite not being able to attend her funeral in Belfast.

The TV presenter, who has recently undergone surgery on his back, still managed to address those attending requiem mass for Josie Holmes (93), which took place in St Patrick’s Church today.

Due to health reasons, he spoke to the congregation, which included family members and famous friends, virtually.

“Thank you for being there today on what is a work day,” he said.

“My name is Eamonn and I am the second son — my other brothers being Emmett, Connor and Leonard Holmes — of Josie.

“They are all here today and I love and respect them so much for what they constantly do for mum.

“Unfortunately I can only be here virtually but I am watching it on the television.”

Eamonn Holmes with late mum Josie

Singer Malachi Cush was among the well-known faces in the pews.

Broadcaster Eamonn Mallie also attended the service, which was described as “a celebration of the life of Josephine Holmes” and officiated by Father Kieran Creagh.

“This is a tough day for so many of us, but particularly for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored, and they adored her,” the GB News presenter said.

“So if you can, and see one of them beside you, give them a hug.”

Eamonn revealed that his mother had given him her “blessing and understanding” for his decision not to attend the funeral.

“A few weeks ago she said to me she didn’t want me at her funeral anyway,” he explained.

“That is what she said… ‘Because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture — it would all be about you.’”

Entertainer and actor John Linehan, better known as May McFettridge, was also among the congregation, which heard a moving tribute from the former This Morning co-host to his late mum.

“She was the best,” Eamonn said.

“We could not have had a better mummy, and daddy could not have had a better wife.

“He adored you, and you him.

“Your pain for the 31 years since he left us has been tough.

“He called you ‘My queen, my queen, my Josephine’ — and you certainly ruled the roost.”

Josie was born on December 4, 1928, and passed away peacefully in hospital on November 18, 2022.

Her husband, Leonard, died of a heart attack whilst driving, aged 64, more than three decades ago.

Acknowledging all of his cousins and the wider family, Eamonn said their presence was testimony to the love and respect they had for Josie.

“And because they know this is the end of an era,” he continued.

“You are the last of your brothers and sisters and their partners.

“But, in truth, none of them are really gone. You, like them, live on through their children and the people who knew you best.”

The Newsletter also reports that Eamonn paid tribute to his later mother’s “unshakeable faith”, in which the family finds reassurance.

“You believed, with all your heart, that after you passed, the first person you would see would be Daddy and he would be there for you,” he added.

“Mummy, you have gone to a better place and you will always live on in our hearts and souls.”

A floral tribute from Eamonn’s cousins Denise, Sinead, Maureen, Noeline and Gerard also expressed the same hope.

“Aunt Josie,” it read, “thank you for all the fun, laughter, stories and love. Uncle Leonard has you back in his arms. ‘My queen, my queen, my Josephine.’”

The order of service featured a photograph of the couple standing arm in arm with an emotional message: “Together again.”

Josie was laid to rest in Carnmoney Cemetery following the service.

Mourners were then invited to Fortwilliam Golf Club for refreshments.