Eamonn Holmes rolls back the years with snap of him and childhood Belfast pal

Eamonn Holmes has rolled back the years after posting a snap of himself with a childhood pal on Instagram.

He also shared a photo of himself as a child in the same post, giving fans a glimpse at the TV presenter long before his career on the nation’s screens begun.

Posting on social media on Tuesday, the veteran broadcaster posted: “We sat beside each other in Primary School and beyond.

“Eamonn and Eamonn. Holmes and Hann. Together in the roll book.

“Now from West of Ireland to West of London to peel back 60 years.”

He added that the second picture in the post showed him at around 7 years old, when he and his friend referred to each other as ‘Eamo’.

Last month, Mr Holmes revealed colleagues at the BBC rallied around when he was in danger of being replaced as the host of the snooker show Pot Black by Gary Lineker.

The veteran Belfast-born presenter made the revelation during a discussion on GB News which reflected on remarks by Des Lynam, who said Match of the Day presenter Gary should stick to sport and not air political opinions.

Eamonn said: “He was very complimentary about Gary, says he liked him as a broadcaster.

“Des is the doyen, Des is the Pope of broadcasting. He is the one if you were any good you wanted to be like because he was the best.

“See, Gary Lineker actually changed the way sports representation happened after that because prior to that, there were anchors, people like David Coleman, Frank Bough, Dickie Davies, Des Lynam.

“After Des, it was sports hosts who anchored all the programmes. You had to have competed at some level or been involved in sport.”

Recalling how this almost saw him left snookered himself, the GB News presenter added: “I used to host snooker for the BBC. And I was being replaced — they wanted to replace me with Gary Lineker.”

However, he revealed that those involved with the show Pot Black stepped in to ensure it didn’t happen.

He continued: “I was lucky that the snooker players (a bit) like a union got together and said, ‘No, no, we like Eamonn’.