Eamonn Holmes says Lucy Letby should be made to face court today as she is sentenced

“That wasn't reasonable in what she did in murdering those children”

Lucy Letby did not appear in the dock for her sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Eamonn Holmes says Lucy Letby has ‘forfeited’ any human rights she once had as she could face a whole-life order in Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Discussing the sentencing hearing on GB News with investigations consultant Oliver Laurence, the veteran broadcaster said the “new trend” for defendants to be allowed to miss their sentencing is “something that should be really hit on the head and not tolerated.”

The former neonatal nurse – now the most prolific child murderer in modern British history – has refused to attend her sentencing.

She would become only the third woman to be given a whole-life order should the judge pass such a sentence, as has been suggested, at the hearing.

“As a Western democracy we have some level of human rights which is important to remember as a fundamental,” Mr Laurence explained. “Reasonable force obviously has to be proportionate.”

But, Mr Holmes responded that he felt Letby’s human rights “goes out of the window for me.”

“That wasn't reasonable for us in what she did in murdering those children,” he said. “I think she's forfeited any rights.”

The Crown Prosecution Service has been advised they can use reasonable force to get prisoners to attend their sentencing, where they would have to face their victims across the court and hear their statements.

Law enforcement expert Mr Laurence said he believed Letby “should have to come up” and said ‘reasonable force’ may mean they “may handcuff or they may drag her up.”

“Justice Goss has got an important job today in managing the courtroom, being able to deliver his sentencing allowing the victims to deliver their victim impact statements,” Mr Laurence added.

“He’ll want that to be done in a controlled manner because he understands, as does the court, the importance of listening to those statements.

“He will want little disruption but equally like us, he will also want her to understand what's happened.

“It’s an important moment today.”