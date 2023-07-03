Eamonn Holmes set to be interviewed by ITV’s Phillip Schofield inquiry

The inquiry will take around 12 weeks to complete.

Eamonn Holmes arrives at The TRIC Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London last week

Former ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes is set to be among those to give evidence to the broadcaster’s inquiry into Phillip Schofield’s affair with a young male runner at the station.

Mr Schofield resigned from his role as ITV’s This Morning presenter in May after admitting lying to the station about his affair with the younger male colleague while he was still married.

A source told The Sun on Sunday that former employees – likely to include Mr Holmes, his wife Ruth Langsford and Dr Ranj Singh – are likely to be interviewed as part of the inquiry, which is being led by Jane Mulcahy KC.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are also likely to be interviewed along with Holly Willoughby.

Schofield and his former lover are also expected to be quizzed over their relationship, with the report’s findings expected to be published in the winter.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes is continuing his rehabilitation from surgery on his hip.

The GB News presenter posted footage on his Instagram account of him performing exercises under the instruction of his physiotherapist.

"This might look easy to you but believe me this was an amazing achievement for me,” he said.

"Thanks to everyone at Neuro Kinex Gym for helping me to get back on my feet bit by bit.”

Mr Holmes also referred to the gym on his Twitter account, saying he hoped to return to walking unaided.

"Saturdays, I used to love them. They used to mean football, now they mean gym,” he said.

"Heavy rehabilitation scheduled every Saturday in particular to strengthen my legs and back to hopefully get me walking unaided again, but I just don’t like it. Wish me well.”

Eamonn Holmes v Phillip Schofield

The posts sparked a raft of replies from well-wishers, with TV presenter Nick Knowles saying the NI man was “doing a grand job”.

Former Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon said he was “looking much stronger and well”.

"It’s all paying off Eamonn! You are such a trooper. Give gorgeous Ruth a big cuddle from me please,” she added.