Eamonn Holmes slams lack of national coverage over Northern Ireland riots

Eamonn Holmes has called out the lack of national coverage after a week of violence on Northern Ireland streets.

During a paper review on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, the presenter questioned why the story had failed to land on the front pages of the national press.

“You’ve got a situation here...amongst which...is a protest against the outcome of Brexit and the complications of what it means.

“If it was happening in Peterborough, Blackpool, Norwich, Mansfield...we could go round the whole country, it would be front page and it would be on the English news programmes.”

Contributor Vanessa Feltz added there was “no question” that the story was wrongly being overlooked.

“The coverage has been scanty, some people think it’s been utterly shameful. One of the reasons might be that it’s so complex that many people in the mainland just think ‘I don’t understand it’...but most of us of a certain age remember when it was the main story on the news bulletins night after night,” she said.

Mr Holmes said many were incorrectly conflating the recent scenes with memories of the Troubles.

“This is about people who live in the Unted Kingdom, I’m not taking sides here at all, I’m simply saying there was a large proportion of people who were told they would stay in the United Kingdom….now they fear they’re not. They’re going to be part of a united Ireland and united Europe.”