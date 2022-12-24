Eamonn Holmes spotted on crutches as he continues to recover from ‘horror fall’

Eamonn Holmes has been pictured for one of the first times since a horror fall which left him with a fractured shoulder and unable to work.

The broadcaster took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of himself on crutches alongside TalkTV host Piers Morgan, writing: “Big step forward for me tonight – literally. Got myself to a Christmas gathering hosted by Piers.

“Felt really good being out and mixing. Better than medicine. Happy Christmas everyone."

The television presenter has been recovering from multiple health issues after he fell down the stairs in October.

In November, Eamonn told GB News, where he presents the Breakfast Show with Isobel Webster, his ordeal had had been “hellish.”

The accident left him with a fractured shoulder, meaning he was also unable to attend his mother’s funeral the same month or return to his presenting duties.

Holmes said: "It was a massive setback and means I'm going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

"It's been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I'm improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.

"I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going.

"One thing I've noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf"

When his mother, Josie, passed away the same month, the broadcaster attended her funeral at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast virtually due to his on-going health issues.

He has previously said his recovery, which also included a diagnosis of a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs was “one day at a time” and that he didn’t expect to be back on morning television “until the New Year.”

Eamonn joined a host of other television stars at the party hosted by Morgan in London, including Gary Lineker, Richard Madeley and wife Judy Finnigan as well as Jeremy Vine and former cabinet member Michael Gove.