Eamonn Holmes wheels out his secret weapon in fight against the flab

TV presenter hopes 'grown-up' tricycle will put him on the road to a slimmer new year

Eamonn Holmes is buying a "grown-up" tricycle to help him shift more weight as part of a long list of New Year's resolutions.

The TV host - who had a double hip replacement in 2016 and has struggled with his weight for decades - said the purchase will remind him of his favourite Christmas present from childhood. But he admitted it will be hard for him to resist adding battery power to the bike to help him on his way.

He added it is part of a list of aims for 2021 that include moving more, dumping processed foods from his diet, possibly taking up cookery classes and clearing out his hoarded items.

Belfast-born Eamonn (61) told Best magazine: "In the words of scientist Charles Darwin 'evolve or die'. Or maybe, more contemporarily put by S Club 7, 'Don't stop movin' - and that brings me to my Number One New Year's resolution.

"As we get older this gets harder, bit by bit, for most of us.

"None of us could envisage moving like our grandparents - but believe me, it happens.

"However, we can all do something about it. From what I've concluded, from 40 onwards we need to move more briskly for 30 minutes, three times per week, minimum. Easiest way to do this in my opinion? Get yourself a dog! And remember, please, try to adopt, not shop."

Eamonn said he has spent the last five years shifting three stone, but said buying his tricycle is his latest plan to get rid of more flab.

He added: "The first really significant present I remember Santa bringing me as a child was a Tri-Ang bike. A three-wheeler, except it had ribbons built into the hand grips. I'll also never forget the sort of metal breadbin it had attached to the rear - how useful was that, to carry stuff back from the shops for mum or to load with everything from toys to bricks, for some reason.

"So, as I enter my 60s, I'm going to get another bike. Not just a bike, another tricycle! Yep, a big, grown-up three-wheeler.

"I reckon it will be safer because it's more stable with less risk of falling off… and there may also just be the temptation to get some battery power in there -just until I build my muscles up a little more, of course."

Dad-of-four Eamonn spent Christmas at his £3.5m Surrey mansion with wife Ruth Langsford (60) after lockdown rules stopped him returning to his native Northern Ireland to see the three kids he has with first wife Gabrielle Holmes.

Eamonn said about his plan to drastically alter his diet: "Processed food is part of all our lives. Increasingly, albeit very late in my life, I realise it's doing me no good. Higher blood pressure, diabetes, strokes, heart attacks are just some of the serious conditions associated with a diet high in processed food.

"Yet that's what modern life increasingly offers us. I, therefore, would like to eat cleaner. To do that, I have got to prepare more of my own food from scratch. Dare I say it… cooking lessons may beckon."