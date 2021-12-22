Early morning fire at flats in Antrim started deliberately say PSNI

A fire started at the bottom of a communal stairway in a block of flats is being treated as arson, police have said.

The incident was reported at flats in the Tiger Court area around 2am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “When officers opened the downstairs communal door smoke poured out.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service managed to remove the residents from the building and, thankfully, there are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

“Extensive smoke damage has, however, been caused throughout the flats.”

They added: “It’s believed the fire was started deliberately at the bottom of a communal stairway, and we are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 120 of 22/12/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org