East Belfast armed robbery leaves staff members ‘shaken’ as cash and cigarettes stolen

Two staff members at an east Belfast shop have been left “shaken” after a man entered the premises armed with a large kitchen knife before making off with cash and cigarettes.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the premises on the Belmont Road.

The PSNI said an investigation is now underway.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Police received a report just after 5pm that a man had entered a shop holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand.

"The suspect then proceeded to take cash from two tills. The suspect then left the shop holding a large plastic bag filled with a quantity of cigarettes.

“Two members of staff who were working at the time the incident took place were left shaken by their ordeal.

“The suspect is described as being of heavy build, he was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, yellow gloves and dark shorts with three stripes down the side.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity at the time the incident took place to contact 101 quoting reference number 1275 11/06/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”