East Belfast charity chief hits out at Government funding debacle as 14 staff face uncertain future

The head of a Methodist Church charity in Belfast that helps people get back into work has said they are now facing unemployment themselves on Friday.

Andrew Irvine, chief executive of the East Belfast Mission, hit out at the Government over its failure so far to replace the European Structural Funds that kept the charity’s ‘employability office’ going.

The money to help Northern Ireland charities runs out on Friday, but so far no replacement has been announced, although the Government has said an announcement will be made this week.

However, there is no guarantee the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund will fully replace the £40m that came from the EU, which Stormont then topped up with another 35% to bring the total to £54m.

Mr Gove has said the total amount of spending being talked about was £26.9m.

Yesterday on Twitter, Mr Irvine took social media viewers on a tour of the employability office.

“Fourteen of my colleagues work in here serving the people of inner east Belfast, helping people who have really significant barriers to employment get over those hurdles, get into work, and build better lives and fulfilling lives for themselves and for their families,” he said.

“So the people that do that, don’t know themselves whether they’ve got a job themselves come Friday.

“There’s no funding decision yet from the Department of Housing, Levelling Up and Communities as to the Shared Prosperity Fund which is replacing European money, and who’s getting funded and who’s not in two days’ time.

“You would sort of think we didn’t know Brexit was coming. We’ve been talking to politicians for 18 months about this.

“It’s Wednesday, it’s past five o’clock, and these 14 people don’t know if they have a job, if they can pay their mortgages and feed their families in two days’ time.

“It just beggars belief really, doesn’t it?”

On Monday, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the Government would make a statement this week on how it plans to continue funding organisations in Northern Ireland which used to receive EU cash.

Simon Hoare, Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee, told MPs some groups had “huge problems to their budget” as a result of the cliff edge end to funding.

Mr Gove replied: “He has been vigilant on behalf of communities in Northern Ireland and we will be making a statement later this week, and the minister for levelling up and I will be doing everything we can in order to ensure continuity of funding for these services.”