East Belfast deli owner urges community to donate ‘money and medical supplies’ after being inundated with support for Ukraine

Some of the donations being gathered and processed at the Smokey Deli in east Belfast

An east Belfast deli owner originally from Poland has urged people to donate "money and medical supplies” above clothing, after being inundated with support from the local community.

Monika Rawson owns Smokey Deli and described how she “cannot move her hands” having spent the past week collecting almost 15 tons of donations for Ukrainian refugees alongside volunteers.

The restaurant owner – who moved to Belfast from Poland in 2007 – said people should now concentrate on donating cash and first aid supplies above other items, with another two lorries full of supplies set to depart from Belfast to the Ukrainian border this week.

Ms Rawson also encouraged people to donate their time volunteering if they wished to help and said people should support the many initiatives popping up around Northern Ireland in the wake of the growing humanitarian crisis as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday as she opened her deli for customers, Ms Rawson said she “just cried” at the scenes emerging from the war torn nation.

She also revealed she is working with volunteers next week in an attempt to arrange transport for animals currently stuck in Ukraine’s embattled capital Kyiv.

“I was so upset watching it. My grandfather’s family is originally from Lviv in Ukraine,” she said.

“We still have family there. It is just so hard for all the people over there. Polish people have been in war before. I was hoping never to see this happen again in our lifetimes.

“My family is 40km from the border. They are overwhelmed with people coming. Poland is not a rich country. They have good hearts, but they don’t have a lot. I know we need to help them.

“Most of the donations are going to Poland for the refugees and some going directly to Ukraine.

“What is most needed is medication for hospitals. On Monday we are also going to try and arrange some help for animals stuck in Kyiv.

“We just are trying to make a positive difference. I cannot move my hands from handing everything. Through this week we collected nearly 15 tons.

“We suspended collections because the warehouse cannot process everything. We need armies to process the amount of stuff.

“Not only Belfast is collecting, but all the world is also collecting. I have a cousin in Germany and they are sending lorries every week. The response across humanity has been incredible.

“The next van from Belfast is going on Tuesday, it is a big lorry with 20 pallets. I think there may even be two going. We loaded one lorry yesterday and another is going two days this coming week.

“People are just so generous. The local community has been so good with donations and help.”

In a post on social media, Ms Rawson said the deli is seeking volunteers to help process donations at their warehouse in Mallusk and explained there is no more room for donations until Wednesday.

She said some of the most sought-after donations include painkillers for children and adults, first aid kits, medical dressings and disinfecting wipes.