East Belfast duck race postponed due to high river levels

A community duck race has been posted after heavy rain caused high river levels in east Belfast.

The Connswater Duck Race is an event which involves residents purchasing a rubber duck to ‘race’ in the Hollow River.

“Unfortunately today’s Duck Race is postponed due to high river levels” reads a statement published on social media.

“Following heavy rainfall last night, a risk assessment has been undertaken at The Hollow, which has determined that the river levels are too high to allow the duck race to go ahead as planned."

A yellow weather warning has been in place over recent days in Northern Ireland warning of heavy rain.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience and understand there will be a lot of disappointment" the Connswater Community Greenway group added.

"We will however be rescheduling the duck race for a later date, and we will forward more details when we have them. All duck registrations will remain valid for the rescheduled event however if you wish to receive a refund instead please contact us.

“Apologies again for the late postponement of the event however we want to ensure the duck race is an enjoyable and safe event for all.”

The ‘race’ is a popular community event and often sees members of the public dressing up to cheer on their plastic contender.