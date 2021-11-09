East Belfast family escape injury in shotgun attack on home

A shot has been fired at the front door of a house in the Tower Court area of east Belfast. Pic Pacemaker

A family in east Belfast escaped injury in a shotgun attack on their home.

A single shot was fired at the property in Tower Court on Monday night.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries, but damage was caused to the front door of the property by the bullet.

“Shortly after 10.25pm, it was reported that a single shot from a shotgun was fired at the front door of a house in the Tower Court area,” said Detective Sergeant Gardiner.

"A male occupant in his 40s was downstairs at the time of the incident, and a woman also in her 40s and two children aged five and 10 years old were upstairs.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2210 08/11/21.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .