East Belfast FC striker Danny Purkis: I walked off pitch over fans’ vile abuse about baby girl

East Belfast FC striker Danny Purkis has said he will never play at Immaculata FC again after spectators aimed vile sexual threats towards his one-year-old daughter during a game in the west of the city.

Purkis, who returned to East Belfast FC last month after leaving Glenavon, refused to continue playing and walked off the pitch in the 83rd minute after hearing the disgusting comments up to five times from a group of around nine people.

The 26-year-old said his family was present at Saturday’s game, including his daughter Lillie, and he was thankful she was not able to understand the abuse directed towards her.

The Northern Amateur Football League (NAFL) Premier Division clash took place at Immaculata’s home ground of Grosvenor Recreation Centre in west Belfast. Immaculata won the game 3-1.

Immaculata is investigating the incident and said it will be “dealt with appropriately”, while East Belfast said it has passed on the name of one of the perpetrators to the club.

The NAFL said disciplinary matters at intermediate level fall within the remit of the Irish FA and will pass on any correspondence they receive to the governing body. The IFA said it is aware of the incident and will await the referee’s report to determine the next steps.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Purkis said the group had already made comments about his wife and mother but said he could not continue after they “stooped so low” in their remarks about his daughter.

“They kept shouting it as if it was okay to say and I just thought I couldn't be hearing this sort of stuff,” he explained.

“I asked the coaches to take me off but we had used all our subs so I came off myself.

“I just thought it was right to leave the pitch and I’ve never done that. I needed to get out of the road of it. I don’t need that.”

Describing the experience as “absolutely horrible”, Purkis said he was close to lifting his daughter and bringing her over to the abusers to show them who they were targeting.

“It was just filth talk,” he added. “I have the support of my family and I have never ever heard anything like that during a game.

“It just ruined a good result for them and that’s what one of their players said to me.

“Some of their players heard it too and asked me if I was alright. It was good craic until they stooped so low.”

Purkis said he is thankful for the support he has received from East Belfast, Immaculata and beyond, and has no interest in bringing religion into football.

“I just want to play my football, win, lose or draw, and come away again with my family,” he stated.

“I’m not even a nasty player, I wouldn't give anyone else grief. It’s just not in my nature.

“I know for sure I won’t be going there again. If we play them next season I’ll just stay away and maybe play for the seconds.

“One of their players told me they only turned up because we were playing and they don’t go every week.”

Immaculata contacted East Belfast following the game to apologise and said the minority of supporters responsible for the abuse is not a true reflection of the football club.

“After a great game of football this afternoon, we have been made aware of an incident in relation to a small minority of our supporters at today’s game against East Belfast Football Club,” the club said in a statement.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and are currently investigating this internally to identify the individuals involved.

“This is not a true reflection of Immaculata Football Club and this issue will be dealt with appropriately. We as a club stand united against all forms of abuse.”

East Belfast said the club backs Purkis’ decision to leave the pitch and will continue to support both him and his family.

SDLP west Belfast representative Paul Doherty said there is “no place” for the vile remarks made to Purkis and those involved do not represent people in the area.

“There are numerous excellent cross-community sports projects in west Belfast that do so much to promote integration and a shared society and the comments from a small number of individuals cannot be allowed to detract from that,” he stated.

“Those engaging in this kind of chanting are in no way representative of the people of west Belfast or the players, fans and volunteers at Immaculata. I’d like to commend Immaculata FC for taking swift action and immediately launching an investigation to identify those involved.

“This is the kind of leadership needed when these situations occur and I would hope the rightful condemnation of this incident from across our community will ensure there is no repeat in future.”