East Belfast football club Bloomfield FC targeted by ‘vandals’ with £4,000 dugouts destroyed in deliberate fire

Dugouts belonging to the east Belfast-based football club Bloomfield FC have been destroyed for the second time in 18 months following an arson attack at the weekend.

The Northern Ireland Amateur League club said the incident happened at around 6.30am on Saturday morning, as they condemned the “vandals” who have cost the club £4,000.

“Regrettably, around 6.30am this morning our club was targeted by vandals again,” said Bloomfield FC

“Dugouts costing £4,000 ruined. Dugouts purchased with money raised and generously donated by friends within the local game. This is the second time our dugouts have been set on fire in the last 18 months.”

The fire – which is also being investigated by the PSNI – has been condemned by local politicians across east Belfast.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson called it “senseless behaviour”.

“Bloomfield FC have worked hard to improve facilities for the club. If you know of or have any information, please get in touch with PSNI,” he added.

UUP MLA Andy Allen branded it “despicable”.

“Anyone with any info that may help in apprehending those responsible please contact the PSNI,” he said.

DUP Councillor David Brooks added: “Bloomfield Football Club, like other local clubs, are a fantastic community club.

“So much time and effort volunteered not only for their senior teams but for many children of all ages in the community.

“Aside from the coaching and football side, they're always working hard to fundraise, lobby and do all they can to improve their facilities for those the club serves.

“If anyone has any information about the vandals who are responsible for this please pass it to the PSNI. This must stop. Absolutely disgusted.”

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Donnelly said: “Shortly after 6am, we were notified of a fire at a football ground in the Houston Park area.

“Colleagues from NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire, which caused extensive damage to the dugout.

“At this stage it is believed that the blaze was started intentionally, and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information, or may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 408 of 05/02/22.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”