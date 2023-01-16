East Belfast funeral director pleads with culprits to return stolen defibrillator

Defibrillator stolen from outside David Crymble and Sons Funeral Directors in east Belfast

A funeral director in east Belfast has warned that the theft of a 24-hour public access defibrillator could cost lives in the community.

Andrew Crymble said CCTV footage shows the device was taken just after 12am on Sunday on the Woodstock Road.

The culprits can be seen breaking into the emergency case stationed outside David Crymble and Sons Funeral Directors before fleeing the scene.

“I’ve just had time to go through it and it shows two silly, silly boys right in front of the camera,” Mr Crymble explained.

“I have followed it up with the PSNI but without information there is not much they can do.”

Mr Crymble expressed serious concerns about the potential impact of the incident.

“This equipment has saved countless lives,” he said.

"It is used four to five times a month.

“What happens is paramedics give a code to people who are waiting on emergency help arriving and it gives them access to the defibrillator.

"But now it’s offline.

"Given the queues of ambulances outside hospitals this could have fatal consequences.”

Mr Crymble has a direct message to those who have taken the medical device.

"It could be needed for your mother, father, grandparents or child,” he said.

"But right now it’s out of action.

"I’m a fair man, and people make mistakes.

“Bring it back, because the reality is that it saves lives.”

In 2016 a 29-year-old man was charged with criminal damage after vandalising the medical device a week after it was installed.

CCTV footage at that time showed four men in the vicinity with one smashing the glass of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Mr Crymble said it can cost more than £1,600 to replace the case and device.

"I will obviously pay for a new one, but I want this to stop happening and for people who do it to think about the consequences – this could cost the life of someone in your own community,” he said.

Police confirmed they are investigating the theft.

PSNI Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and fitted on an outside wall so that it can be used in an emergency.

“It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who knows of the whereabouts of this defibrillator, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or have information about the incident to contact Police on 101 quoting serial 614 of 16/1/23."