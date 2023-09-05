East Belfast GAA alert ‘elaborate hoax’ police confirm as politicians condemn ‘sectarian thugs’ behind incident

Police at the security alert scene on Church Road in Castlereagh.

Security services are dealing with a suspicious object at playing fields in east Belfast.

A security alert on Church Road in Castlereagh at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA has ended after police confirmed the incident was an “elaborate hoax”.

The road was closed during the morning with significant impact on local residents. A nearby primary school and a nursery in the area had been forced to close.

Alliance MLA, Peter McReynolds condemns security alert at East Belfast GAA

An updated PSNI statement from PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 7.15am this morning, it was reported that a suspicious object had been found at playing fields in the area.

"Officers attended and Church Road was closed to road users as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax. The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and Church Road has re-opened.

“Two nearby schools were closed as a result of the alert which has caused huge disruption for pupils, parents and teachers alike, and I would like to thank all those affected for their patience and co-operation whilst our officers worked to ensure the safety of all.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 236 05/09/23.”

Michael Long – the local Alliance Party councillor for the area – condemned the “sectarian thugs” behind the incident.

"Another suspected device at Henry Jones and Loughview PS is again forced to close,” he posted online.

"The sectarian thugs behind this campaign need to stop. BCC pitches are for everyone. Solidarity with @EastBelfastGAA. Have asked for more security repeatedly.”

He added: “In relation to Henry Jones, I have asked for an urgent meeting between BCC, PSNI and local cllrs to see how we combat the campaign of intimidation against @EastBelfastGAA.”

His party colleague and MLA for east Belfast Peter McReynolds said: “More chaos and disruption at Henry Jones playing fields. A primary school and two nursery schools forced to close for local children’s safety. And for what?

“Those who have caused this need to reflect on their violent and disruptive ways in 2023.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie hit out at what he called “a concerted effort to intimidate” the club.

"It targets men, women and children and is completely unacceptable, disgraceful and counter productive,” he posted.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey highlighted that a few days ago, goalposts at the field were attacked.

She said: “This comes only days after goalposts at this field were attacked in what appears to be a concerted attempt by sinister elements to intimidate both adults and children away from playing sport in a public park.

“Disgraceful incidents like this do not represent the vast majority of people who are focused on moving forward and on the future.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite called for an end to the “string of incidents targeting the club”.

“These continued attacks on East Belfast GAA by a small band of thugs must cease once and for all. Those behind the targeting of the club do not speak for or represent people in this area, the vast majority of whom have bigger things to be worrying about than what their local sports clubs get up to,” he said.

“In stark contrast to this continued intimidation, East Belfast GAA has been a wonderful addition to life in the area. Like many parts of our city, east Belfast is changing and the club have played a big part in that, being an inclusive, positive and proactive addition to the community.

“The people responsible for this alert are only harming their own community.

"Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School and two other local nurseries have been forced to close their doors and children’s lives have been disrupted just days into term. Clearly those behind this incident care about nothing but their own hate-filled agenda.

"The PSNI needs to act against those behind the continued targeting of East Belfast GAA to send a clear message that nobody will be allowed to wage a campaign of sectarian intimidation without severe consequences.”