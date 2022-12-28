East Belfast graffiti linked with white supremacist terrorist group condemned

The graffiti was discovered on the Belmont Road on Wednesday, December 28.

Racist graffiti linked to a fascist movement that has appeared on shop shutters in east Belfast has been condemned as ‘deeply disturbing’.

The PSNI said they received reports of ‘criminal damage’ to the property on the Belmont Road on Wednesday.

There have also been reports of similar slogans discovered in the Strandtown, Lomond and Westminster Avenue areas.

East Belfast Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said he was "deeply disturbed by the appearance of fascist symbols that have appeared in east Belfast over the past couple of days”.

"This graffiti has links with far-right/neo-Nazi sympathisers and has no place in east Belfast or anywhere else, it does not represent the area which is rich in diversity and is welcoming,” he added.

"I have reported this to the council for immediate removal over as soon as possible.”

The term is a reference to two slogans originated by a white separatist terrorist organisation called The Order.

Police Inspector Cunningham said: “Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto an outside wall sometime between December 24 and this morning and we are also aware of other reports of similar graffiti in locations in the east Belfast area.

“We are treating this criminal damage as a hate crime and are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting 652 28/12/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”