East Belfast Irish language activist Linda Ervine officially receives MBE at Hillsborough ceremony

Prominent Irish language activist Linda Ervine has been officially awarded her MBE on Tuesday as she described the day as “a wee bit special”.

The east Belfast woman, who is manager of the Manager of the Turas Irish Language Project at the East Belfast Mission, was informed she had been awarded the honour by The Queen in June.

Following a ceremony in Hillsborough to receive the award, Ms Ervine wrote online: “Today was a wee bit special. I’ve no idea who nominated me for the MBE but I’m very grateful.

"News of the award came last year just as I was getting a lot of criticism and abuse on social media. My husband said, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’re a member of the British Empire now.’”

Ms Ervine is also President of East Belfast GAA and was awarded the MBE for services to the Irish language.

The activist has previously spoken out about the social media trolling she has faced over her championing of the language.

Ms Ervine said her journey started in 2011 after newspaper articles appeared about her learning Irish.

The publicity generated led to a string of inquiries for East Belfast Mission for classes and the founding of Turas, which is now one of the biggest Irish providers in Belfast.