East Belfast man who bit off another man's eyebrow in drunken assault jailed for a year

An east Belfast man who bit off part of another man's eyebrow in an drunken assault was jailed for a year on Tuesday.

James Turley (28) admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the injured party and assaulting a woman during the same early-morning incident.

Imposing a three-year sentence at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said he was dividing the sentence between a year in prison following by two years on licence.

This division, the Judge said, was to allow Turley to deal with issues including poor mental health whilst under supervised licence.

Afterwards, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said it was “a particularly vicious assault”.

“It began with an argument inside a house and escalated, outside, to a shockingly brutal attack in which Turley inflicted serious injuries,” he said,

“The male victim sustained a broken jaw, which required surgery, and had a tooth knocked out. A chunk of flesh was actually bitten from his eyebrow, which subsequently required skin grafts.

“It was a cruel attack, which no one should ever have to experience.

“While I know that the memories, understandably, remain distressing, I hope that today’s sentencing brings some peace of mind to the victim."

The violent incident occurred at a house party in Belfast in the early hours of August 26, 2019.

Several people - including Turley's former partner and her brother - had been partying together the evening before and at around 1.30am Turley and his brother arrived at the house.

Turley, from Mountpottinger Road, began telling his ex "you're leaving with me... let's go" and when her brother intervened and said "my sister doesn't want to go", Turley punched him.

The duo ended up on the kitchen floor, where Turley repeatedly punched the other man in the face.

During the incident Turley leaned over the other man and bit him on the left eyebrow area, removing some flesh in the process.

The injured party sustained a broken jaw, fractured cheekbone and a wound to his upper eye area as well as a bite to his left forearm.

Judge Fowler revealed that the wound to the injured party's eyebrow area required a skin graft.

He added that whilst Turley sustained injuries including a black eye in the incident, they were "relatively minor" when contrasted with the other man's "very significant injuries".

Turley also assaulted his former partner as the incident spilled from the kitchen to outside the property.

Turley was arrested and whilst he initially gave a “no comment” response, he later admitted the two charges.

Noting that the injured man sustained two bite marks, Judge Fowler said he considered the use of teeth as "tantamount to using a weapon".

The Belfast Recorder said Turley had no criminal record and accepted the attack was out of character.

He also noted that Turley has "complex mental health issues" including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after he was beaten in a sectarian attack aged 18.

Saying the offence warranted custody, Judge Fowler imposed the three-year sentence.