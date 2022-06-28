East Belfast mob attack condemned as couple flee home after ‘campaign of intimidation’

An SDLP councillor has said he is “sickened” following a sectarian attack on a couple in east Belfast on Monday night.

The couple, who do not wish to be identified, fled their London Street home after being confronted by a mob who smashed their car windows and shouted offensive terms at them.

East Belfast councillor Séamas de Faoite, who has represented the Lisnasharragh area since 2019, said the couple were forced to leave their home “following a campaign of intimidation”.

“Everyone has the right to live in a society without fear of intimidation or threat of violence. Those behind this threat and violence offer nothing to people in east Belfast,” he said.

The couple previously described having their front door kicked in while they were on holiday and believe they were targeted because the man is a member of a GAA club in the greater Belfast area and may have been spotted hurling in Ormeau Park.

During their ordeal, the man attempted to confront the group. As they tried to re-enter his home, his female partner was hit on the head with a traffic cone.

They later criticised the PSNI for a slow response time saying it took officers almost an hour to get to them. The man has said he believed he rang the police up to six times and the couple left their home immediately when officers arrived.

Mr de Faoite said that “24 years on from the Agreement, it beggars belief that people are still being intimidated in their homes”.

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite

“All political leaders must be committed to eradicating this blight of sectarian violence on communities across Belfast,” he said. “That must begin by refusing to give succour or legitimacy to those parading as their representatives.”

He added there is an “onus on the PSNI and the statutory agencies to provide immediate support to the family”.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of a car being damaged in the London Street area just after 8pm and that enquiries “are ongoing into the circumstances of this incident”.