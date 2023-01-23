East Belfast pizza shop ‘on par with world’s best’: popular TikToker’s review

A popular pizza shop in east Belfast has been praised by a world-famous food reviewer who rated it “10 out of 10”.

Flout Pizza based in Portview Trade Centre, east Belfast, invited Matt Davies-Binge, also known as ‘Food Review Club’, to taste their pizza pies during a recent visit to Northern Ireland.

The visit and praise from the TikTok star, who has 600,000 followers, left owner Peter Thompson in “tears.”

“I honestly didn’t know what Food Review Club would think, knowing the power of social media, it was all a bit nerve-wracking,” said Peter.

“Our pizza is distinctive because everything has been born and raised in East Belfast - the dough, the place, the ethos. And that is quite unique.”

The account has 5.3million ‘likes’ on TikTok and more than 100k followers on Instagram.

The creator often goes viral for his food and drink videos which see him travelling across the UK trying out local favourites.

The food blogger said Flout’s New York-style cheese pizza he tried “rivalled Lucali’s, a Brooklyn joint considered by many as the best pizza in the world“.

“I believe pizza is the God of all foods, it's the most elemental cooking possible but the end result is one of life’s most pleasurable eating experiences,” continued Peter.

“I mill my flour in the shop, and use that to create my organic, sourdough starter. That becomes our dough, which is enhanced with flours and grains sourced, grown and milled in the UK and Ireland.

"I often combine the dough with local produce to offer a product that has my thumbprint, and that Flout! distinction, all over it.”

Flout has been open in the centre for just over a year, and is only open 12 hours a week but has a committed following online.

Peter started the shop after previously working in advertising, saying “pizza has always been his passion.”

“There’s no reason why the best pizza in the world can't be made in Belfast” added Peter. “We have access to amazing produce from suppliers right across the island, and access to amazing equipment, and a customer base that appreciates quality.”

Flout! is open at Portview Trade Centre from 12:00pm to 2:00pm Wednesday to Saturday and 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Menus change on a regular basis.