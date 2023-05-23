East Belfast playing pitches not being constructed for sole GAA use, despite TUV member claims

Pacemaker Press 23/05/23 Police and ATO at the scene in Henry Jones Playing fields, A security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh remains ongoing this morning, Tuesday 23rd May. Sergeant Creelan said: “The playing fields remain closed this morning while searches are being carried out. Ammunition technical officers are currently in attendance at the scene. “A road closure at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road remains in place at this time. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker).

Sports facilities in east Belfast that were targeted in a recent security alert are being modified to include both a full Gaelic games pitch and soccer pitch – despite claims that the site is being “reconfigured” solely for GAA use.

Anne Smyth, a TUV candidate in the recent council elections, had stated in a social media video shortly before the election that “the Henry Jones Playing Fields at the top of Church Road in Castlereagh are being converted for GAA use only and three well established football teams have been told to find other accommodation for their sport”.

In an online TUV post, the failed Titanic ward candidate lambasted the East Belfast GAA club and Sinn Féin representatives on Belfast City Council, for “reconfiguring” the council-run Henry Jones Playing Fields for GAA use “without waiting for the full council to ratify this decision”.

Mrs Smyth then made reference to Rule 27 of the Gaelic Athletic Association, an old regulation which was in force from 1905 to 1971, that banned members of the GAA from playing or watching other sports such as rugby, soccer or hockey.

“People are very angry about this because of the way it was done by Belfast City Council with a great amount of lack of transparency and secrecy,” she continues, adding that said issues indicated “a failure of trust on the part of the unionist community”.

A spokesperson from Belfast City Council has since confirmed that workers are currently in the process of reconfiguring “four existing grass pitches to create one soccer pitch and one GAA pitch at the site” of the Henry Jones Playing Fields.

“At the meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on 24 March 2023, councillors considered options to meet the current demand for GAA provision in east Belfast,” the representative further stated.

“The committee agreed that East Belfast GAA should be granted use of Henry Jones Playing Fields… They also agreed that soccer bookings which were no longer able to be accommodated due to this change should be switched to alternative council facilities in the east of the city, and that engagement should take place between council officers, Lisnasharragh DEA councillors and club secretaries to discuss booking options and preferred locations for future matches and training.

“The committee’s decision was ratified by full council on 3 April 2023. Since then, extensive engagement has taken place as directed and the pitches at Henry Jones Playing Fields are currently being used for both soccer and GAA bookings.

“Where bookings from any sporting discipline cannot be facilitated at this site, staff are continuing to work with clubs to help them secure space at other council-owned facilities, including nearby alternatives at Cherryvale, Victoria Park and Blanchflower Park.”

The security alert at the cross-community playing pitches in the Church Road area of Castlereagh, used by East Belfast GAA, started on Monday evening and ended on Tuesday after nothing was found during searches.

East Belfast area commander Chief Inspector Rosemary Thompson said: “A thorough search of the playing fields at Church Road in Castlereagh has been conducted and thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.

“Police have now left the scene and the pitches have re-opened. We would like to thank the public for their patience as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into today.”