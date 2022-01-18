East Belfast restaurant complains of ‘anti social behaviour’ following multiple cases of smashed windows

Staff at an east Belfast restaurant have expressed their dismay after a window of their building was broken for a repeated time at the weekend.

The workers of Freight in C.S. Lewis Square took to social media to share a photo of the building’s glass automatic door, which was completely smashed by unknown culprits.

They stated in an Instagram post: "Hard to believe! Yet another window put through at our east Belfast branch."

The trendy eaterie goes on to detail how C.S. Lewis Square is a "community space" intended to attract tourists and be enjoyed by all, but that it is unfortunately not patrolled and thus falls victim to "anti social behaviour".

The online statement adds however, that “the show will go on” and in a quick turnaround, ‘wooden windows’ were installed to ensure the restaurant was able to open business as usual on Monday.

Police said they are still appealing for information following the reported criminal damage to the Newtownards Road premises.

A PSNI spokesperson said that “sometime between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Friday January 14, damage was caused to the front of the property after a window was smashed.

“Anyone with any information or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1686 of 14/01/22.”

Freight launched in the popular east Belfast event space in 2017. Within a couple of years, the fashionable foodie café gained enough positive traction to open a second restaurant – Freight 2 – on Belfast’s Lisburn Road.

The restaurants, which are aptly named as they are built inside of old shipping containers, were created by Belfast brothers Gerard and Christopher McQuillan, who have also spoken previously about their ambitions to open a third restaurant and a bar in Belfast.