East Belfast road closed after smoke seen coming from manhole

The scene on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast (Pic: PressEye)

A road has been closed in east Belfast after smoke was seen coming from a manhole.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the section of the Upper Newtownards Road from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the incident is linked to the gas network.

Travellers should allow extra time for their journeys.

Meanwhile police have advised the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.