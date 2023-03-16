East Belfast road re-opens after smoke seen coming from manhole

The scene on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast (Pic: PressEye)

A road was closed in east Belfast after smoke was seen coming from a manhole on Thursday morning.

Motorists were advised to avoid the section of the Upper Newtownards Road from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive which was closed in both directions.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the incident is linked to the gas network.

Travellers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys, however the route has since re-opened.

Meanwhile police have advised the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.