East Belfast security alert ends after controlled explosion carried out on pipe bomb device

Police at the scene of a security alert in east Belfast where a pipe bomb type device has been recovered

A security alert in east Belfast during which a pipe bomb was recovered has ended, police said yesterday.

Earlier, a controlled explosion was carried out on the “viable device” and a number of homes were evacuated in the Dundela Street area while the operation was ongoing on Tuesday.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers later attended the scene.

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds condemned it as an “incredibly worrying incident”.

"Those behind such heinous actions in no way speak for the people of East Belfast, nor are their actions wanted in the community,” he said.

“The disregard shown for the safety of local residents is disgraceful and the disruption to their lives unacceptable, and I’m immensely relieved that nobody was hurt.

“I also extend my sincere gratitude to the PSNI for their quick and efficient handling of the situation, and would implore anyone who has any information that could be of use in their investigations to get in touch with them via the non-emergency 101 number, or anonymously via Crimestoppers”.

A police spokesperson previously said a controlled explosion was carried out on “a pipe bomb type device” which has been now been declared as viable and has been taken away for further examination.

In a further update, they added: “The cordon has now been removed and the road has fully re-opened.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would like thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."