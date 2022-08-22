East Belfast security alert: Two arrested and suspicious object removed from scene

The scene on Dee Street in east Belfast where a security alert is under way. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A security alert in east Belfast has ended with police arresting two people and removing a suspicious object from the scene.

Police said a suspicious device was discovered during a proactive search at a property in the Dee Street area.

It was part of an ongoing investigation relating to the West Belfast UDA.

After being examined by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), the object was made safe and removed for further forensic testing.

Other items recovered from the scene included a quantity of suspected class B drugs.

A man aged 31 and a woman aged 33 were arrested under the Terrorism Act and remain in police custody.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce conducted two further linked searches at properties in south Belfast and east Belfast.

A number of other items including a small quantity of class B drugs and electronics were seized.

The latest PSNI statistics show that during August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 there was one security related death in Northern Ireland, the same number as during the previous 12 months.

However, there were fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary style attacks compared to the previous year.

A total of four bombing incidents were reported, compared to 13 in the previous period and 26 shooting incidents, compared to 34.

A total of 31 people were injured as a result of paramilitary style attacks, compared to 38 in the previous period.

All casualties were aged 18 years or older.

The number of security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 remained at 120 with 17 suspects subsequently charged, compared to 22 during the previous 12 months.