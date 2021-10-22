East Belfast shop workers escape injury during armed robbery
Three shop workers have escaped injury following an armed robbery in east Belfast on Thursday night.
The incident happened shortly before 11pm at a shop in the Rosetta Road area of the city.
Police said two men in their 50s entered the shop before threatening the staff members with a knife.
The men made off from the shop with a sum of money and quantity of cigarettes.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “Shortly before 10:50pm, it was reported that two men aged in their 50s entered a shop in the area.
“It was reported that one of the men produced a knife and ushered the three staff members behind the till and demanded both money and cigarettes.
“The men then made off on foot from the shop with both a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes, in the direction of the Mount Merrion Park area of following the incident.
“There were no reports of any injuries to either the staff members or a customer, who was also inside the shop, following the incident.”
They added: “One of the men is described as wearing a blue facemask and a dark coloured hooded jacket with a white logo on it.
“The second male is described as wearing a grey/blue coloured hooded top and a beanie style hat.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1917 21/10/21.
“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."